Crisis nao tem fim: Las flojas excusas de Michel Temer

Por Claudio Fantini

Demonstrators protest against Brazilian President Michel Temer along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil on May 18 2017. Temer faced growing pressure to resign Thursday after the Supreme Court gave the green light to an investigation over allegations that he authorized paying hush money to already jailed Eduardo Cunha, the disgraced former speaker of the lower house of Congress. / AFP PHOTO / NELSON ALMEIDA