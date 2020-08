Cómo es la villa de lujo caribeña que el Rey Juan Carlos quiere para su exilio

View this post on Instagram

Family Reunion get canceled this year? Do not worry, we've got you covered. Our villas can house up to over 20 people each and offer the seclusion before and after each round of golf, Altos de Chavon excursion or lazy day at the Minitas Beach. #PrivacyIsTheNewLuxury #casadecampovillas #casadecamporesort #lhwtraveler